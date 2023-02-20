Navio remakes late Elly Wamala’s song ‘Hamadi’

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Rapper Navio, alongside the late great Elly Wamala, have come together on a song that identifies exactly what it means to be Ugandan.

The hip-hop track is titled Hamadi.

Hamadi was first recorded half a century ago and it was a song then that struck a chord with the people of that time.

The re-make is full of real and uncompromising storytelling.

“Hamadi was rooted in appreciation of our past, packaged for a future and yet so present with their content,” said Navio.

He does justice to the song with real hip-hop “bars” and he, in his lyrics, puts a story in there worth listening to.

Unlike many watered down collaborations and re-makes or remixes that have been released by other musicians, with this one, Elly tells the story of Hamadi and Navio tell us his own.

Aethan Music composed the beat with a haunting shift from simplistic melody to a grand opus of clean hip-hop sound. The song was recorded by Baru.

The video was shot and filmed on location by Sasha Vybz with simple scenes and quality throughout the whole experience which makes it a memorable gem in the hip-hop music.

This is the first song play listed on the Vibes Out The East project after Navio’s Pride album.

“We would like to thank the Wamala family for all of their aid and support during the making of this project,” said Navio.