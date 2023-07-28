Friday, July 28, 2023
Navio refuses to battle with Gravity Omutujju

By Alfred Byenkya

Rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi alias Navio has rejected the idea of a music battle with musician Gravity Omutujju (Gereson Wabuyi).

He disclosed that the idea of him battling Gravity was suggested by his management because they thought it was going to sell his 2023 concert.

“I am not interested in battles,” Navio said.

On September 2, Navio, will be live in concert as he ticks off 20 years in the music business at Arena Mall, Nsambya in Kampala.

The last time we ever heard of a Navio concert was in 2016, when he held the Njogereza concert at Garden City Rooftop, Kampala. This time, he returns in celebration of an illustrious 20-year career, dating as far as the early 2000s, with the Klear Kut crew. 

Navio further said the concert whose theme is 20 years of Navio makes more sense to him and his fans because he is one of the pioneers of rap music in Uganda

“We started this journey way back in early 2000 when we were young people. We have grown with this art, so choosing this theme is was best decision,” Navio said.

Navio and Gravity have been at loggerheads for years over who is bigger than the other.

In March 2022, Gravity Omutujju fuelled a battled with Navio over a list of big boys.

Navio spit fire while appearing in an interview with a local television station, saying he doesn’t want to be included in the Embuzi Zakutudde hit-maker’s list of big boys because he is not just big, but also wealthy.

“He calls himself big, but he is only big in Kampala. Outside Kampala, for example, in countries like Nigeria, no one knows him,” Navio said then.

