Navio, Juliana tease ‘All I Wanna Know’ remake

By Ahmad Muto



Rapper Navio, real name Daniel Kigozi, has revealed to The Kampala Sun that their song All I Wanna Know with songstress Juliana Kanyomozi might just be bending towards the contemporary music culture of remakes/redos.



Via his socials, he shared a photo with the Woman singer and captioned it: “Never gets old! All I wanna know… is what y’all up to for New Year’s?”



It quickly echoed with those that rated the song and those that had a hand in its success. Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jonez, who was at the time struggling for his breakthrough, reacted to the post telling them they “made a classic.”



Meanwhile, Dave Kazoora, who was the host of the now defunct WBS TV’s music show, Jam Agenda, replied, saying: “The first hip hop video to played on Jam Agenda ALL I WANNA KNOW.”



Speaking to The Kampala Sun, however, Navio said they have not yet considered a redo, it but thinks it is time they actually gave it thought because it has been 20 years since its release.

“We haven’t yet considered redoing it (laughs), but it is a good idea. It has been over 20 years so we should do a 20-year-reboot of the song. I was a kid when I recorded it, man. I was releasing songs, 14 years old. Then we went for an All Africa tour. It was a good time for sure,” he said.

The song All I Wanna Know was released in 2000 by hip hop group Klear Kut – Navio, The Mith, Papito, Abba Lang and JB – featuring Juliana off their erstwhile album Mind, Body and Soul.