Navio hints at joining politics

by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Navio, real name Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, has expressed openness at joining the world of politics, asserting that individuals should have the freedom to pursue their desired paths.

At a press conference, the Njogereza singer noted that numerous musicians and artistes worldwide have successfully transitioned into politics, citing Austrian and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also served as the governor of California.

Navio, who had previously kept a safe distance from politics throughout his nearly two-decade-long music career, argued that his background in political studies would not make him a complete stranger to the political arena.

Drawing parallels with professionals in other fields, he likened his potential shift into politics to a doctor investing or a businessman owning a hospital, emphasising that individuals should be free to explore new avenues.

“I studied politics, and if I want to change, I might get into politics and there is no one who should tell me whether I should or should not; just like you cannot tell a doctor not to do investments or a businessman not to be a hospital owner.”

Although Navio has consciously avoided political affiliations in his music, he proudly mentions collaborating with singer Bobi Wine, now a prominent opposition leader, in his songs.

It is worth noting that several other Ugandan musicians have switched to politics, including Eddie Yawe, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Mathias Walukagga, Dr. Hilderman and Judith Babirye.

