Navio fills up Sheraton at 20 years’ concert

By Ivan Kabuye

If it wasn’t for the limited time, rapper Daniel Kigozi aka Navio was going to perform on and on for the guests who had gathered for his 20 Years of Navio concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday, September 2, 2023

The singer was too thirsty to drive the crowds to the next day by performing all the songs he has ever produced in the 20 years.

At some point, it felt like a disservice to fans as Navio didn’t perform songs he had with with politician/musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine such as Bad Man from Kamwokya and Number One even though the crowds yearned for them.

On the stage, Navio didn’t waste any time as his performance began at exactly 9:00pm after a sensational introduction by legendary Afrigo Band artiste Joanita Kawalya.

Dripping in a silky shiny black attire, the rapper was accompanied by his partner from the Klear Kut boy group days – The Mith.

Even the blind could easily tell the bond between Navio and the Mith.

The Mith having a free style session with Navio on stage as they entertain crowds at 20 years of Navio concert at Sheraton Hotel on Saturday, September 2. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Other artistes who performed included Flex D’Paper, Vampino, Young Mulo, Lilian Mbabazi, Viboyo Mikie Wine, Nina Roz and Vampino .

The epitome of the performance was around 10:00pm when Navio came back on stage in a traditional Buganda costume (kanzu), performing songs that got the crowds more engaged and excited.

Navio performing in a Kanzu at his ’20 years of Navio’ concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday, September 2. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

While ending the show, Navio recognised a few people who have stood with him ever since he started his music journey, among those he appreciated included Viboyo.

The concert attracted hundreds of revellers, proving that people appreciate Ugandan hip hop. It wasn’t a coincidence for the unplanned kids to be at Sheraton as the only Navio songs they knew were Nawulila, Njogereza and Ngalo, which were partly in Luganda.

The VVIP section was full to capacity, looking no different from the ordinary section as many creatives, friends, and family attended the show.

Bobi Wine’s attendance excited those in the VVIP section however much he didn’t perform.

However, no smiles and excitement matched those of Maggie Kigozi, the mother of Navio, as she jumped sang clapped, danced, and shouted throughout the entire concert.

Maggie Kigozi, Navio’s mother, having an emotional moment at her son’s concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Still in the VVIP section celebrities such as Judith Heard, Lydia Jazmine, Calvin de Entertainer, Roden Y Kabako, Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso ,Halima Namakula and Talent Africa’s Aly Allibhai showed up for moral support.

Veteran singer Halima Namakula hugging Navio’s mother, Maggie Kigozi (seated) during the Navio concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Saturday, September 2 , 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye