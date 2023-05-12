Navio confirms venue for 2023 concert

By Ignatius Kamya

Rapper Navio has confirmed the venue for his concert, which he says is going to be a blast.

On March 18, 2023 The Kampala Sun ran a story in which Navio announced that he planned to hold a concert in September, but he hadn’t yet confirmed the venue.

Well, in an interview with Urban TV, Navio said he has booked a place Nsambya opposite Arena Mall in Kampala for The Navio Live in Concert.

He said he has high hopes that this year’s concert will surpass the 2016 Njogereza concert in all aspects, from audience to the performances and setup.

On the recently formed federation of artistes, Navio welcomed it, saying there are lots of challenges affecting the music industry that can’t be managed if there are divisions.

He, however, called upon the federation to first come up with a list of tasks that they want to accomplish before going out to the Government to ask for money.

Navio warned that if they don’t so, then only a few people that will end up benefiting instead of the entire sector.