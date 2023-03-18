Saturday, March 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Navio announces 2023 concert, still contemplating on venue
Top News

Navio announces 2023 concert, still contemplating on venue

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Rapper Daniel Lubwama (Navio) has confirmed that he will be organising a music concert this year.  

The Navio Live in Concert will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, but Navio said he hasn’t booked the venue yet because he is still carrying out research on where the concert will be held.

Using his social media platforms, Navio asked his fans to prepare, saying he has taken many years without having a music show in Kampala organised by his management, NAV CORP.

Banange get ready, it’s on September 2. It’s been years minus this so let’s have the biggest event towards the end of this year,” Navio said.

He last held a successful music concert at Garden City Roof Top  in 2016 in a show he named Njogereza, a theme which came from his contemporary Luganda song Njogereza where he said he was dating a Muganda girl. 

You may also like

How woman with hearing impairment landed lead role in movie

AK 47 memorial service to take place on March 22

Four international gospel performers to headline Play House23

Millions of shillings pour in as Mukasa Mbidde launches wedding meetings

Keko resurrects on Flex D’Paper’s ‘Nkola Mpya’ song

Loukman Ali to have another movie on Netflix

Burna Boy to headline 2023 UEFA Champions League final kick-off show

Filmmakers need artistes on film shows, says actor Kabanana

King Michael to hold concert at Lugogo

Record Erah Butida apologises to mother in new song, mother blasts him...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.