Navio announces 2023 concert, still contemplating on venue

By Alfred Byenkya

Rapper Daniel Lubwama (Navio) has confirmed that he will be organising a music concert this year.

The Navio Live in Concert will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, but Navio said he hasn’t booked the venue yet because he is still carrying out research on where the concert will be held.

Using his social media platforms, Navio asked his fans to prepare, saying he has taken many years without having a music show in Kampala organised by his management, NAV CORP.

“Banange get ready, it’s on September 2. It’s been years minus this so let’s have the biggest event towards the end of this year,” Navio said.

He last held a successful music concert at Garden City Roof Top in 2016 in a show he named Njogereza, a theme which came from his contemporary Luganda song Njogereza where he said he was dating a Muganda girl.