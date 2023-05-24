National Theatre cultural fete climaxes with acrobatics, traditional dances

By Dickson Ndugwa

The executive director of the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), Francis Peter Ojede, launched the World Culture Day on May 19, 2023 at National Theatre, Kampala with a range of activities, including film screenings, theatre performances, exhibitions and workshops.

The three-day event, from May 19-21, was held under the theme Awakening Our Norms and Cultural Values As A tool For Mindset Change.

“Through concrete actions, we aim to preserve and promote our culture comprehensively and pay attention to intrinsic values. By doing so, culture can play a significant role in the sustainable development of Uganda,” Ojede said.



Exhibitors who came from different parts of the country urged UNCC to increase advertising so as to attract more guests, in turn, boosting the exhibitors’ earnings.

The World Culture Day closed on Sunday, May 21, with great performances from acrobatics and performances by school children.

All pictures by Dickson Ndugwa

Some of the exhibitors at the World Culture Day festivities at the National Theatre in Kampala from May 19-21, 20023

Guests checking out art pieces at the World Culture Day celebrations at the National Theatre