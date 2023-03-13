National Promoters Association urges promoters to get clearance from them

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan music and events promoters have been told to get recognition letters from the National Promoters Association (NPA).

The news of the development was announced by veteran musician Halima Namakula at the Uganda Police headquarters (Naguru) on Monday, March 12, 2023.

Halima, who represented Balaam Barugahara, the secretary general of the association, said the new move is aimed at knowing the number of music and events promoters in Uganda.

“All promoters who are in the events business will be required to get approval letters from the above named association because we want the Police to know them because they are a security partners in this business,” she said.

Halima also said after them registering and getting approval letters, it will now be easy for the Police to clear them before organising their events.

According to the plan, promoters will be registered from the their regional offices that are in the different parts of Uganda.

Those in Kampala will be registered from their Makindye Division office and those in Acholi, Lango, West Nile, Karamoja, greater Masaka and Kigezi will be registered from the there.

The National Promoters Association Limited is a non-profit organisation and a company limited by guarantee.

The guarantors are members who are music and events promoters operating legally within Uganda.

Promoter Abbey Musinguzi (Abitex) is the president of the Association and Balaam Barugahara is the secretary general.

Other promoters under the association are Juma Balunywa of Balunywa Promotions and Bajjo Events.

The registration is mandatory and the Police will only recognise promoters registered by the National Promoters Association because it’s the only association that will be working with Police on issues of clearing events.

Its company company registration number at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) is 80020001660643