Monday, March 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News National Promoters Association urges promoters to get clearance from them
Top News

National Promoters Association urges promoters to get clearance from them

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan music and events promoters have been told to get recognition letters from the National Promoters Association (NPA).

The news of the development was announced by veteran musician Halima Namakula at the Uganda Police headquarters (Naguru) on Monday, March 12, 2023.

Halima, who represented Balaam Barugahara, the secretary general of the association, said the new move is aimed at knowing the number of music and events promoters in Uganda.

“All promoters who are in the events business will be required to get approval letters from the above named association because we want the Police to know them because they are a security partners in this business,” she said.

Halima also said after them registering and getting approval letters, it will now be easy for the Police to clear them before organising their events.

According to the plan, promoters will be registered from the their regional offices that are in the different parts of Uganda.

Those in Kampala will be registered from their Makindye Division office and those in Acholi, Lango, West Nile, Karamoja, greater  Masaka and Kigezi will be registered from the there.

The National Promoters Association Limited is a non-profit organisation and a company limited by guarantee.

The guarantors are members who are music and events promoters operating legally within Uganda.

Promoter Abbey Musinguzi (Abitex) is the president of the Association and Balaam Barugahara is the secretary general.

Other promoters under the association are Juma Balunywa of Balunywa Promotions and Bajjo Events.

The registration is mandatory and the Police will only recognise promoters registered by the National Promoters Association because it’s the only association that will be working with Police on issues of clearing events.

Its company company registration number at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) is 80020001660643

You may also like

Bride disappears two days to her wedding day

Oscars: Tems bashed for obstructing view of guests with outfit

What led to death of Costa Titch?

Big Brother Titans: Ebubu secures spot in finale

Latif Madoi on European fashion tour

PICTORIAL: Indian community celebrates Holi Festival

Coach Isabirye sheds tears as he bids farewell to BUL FC

Deputy speaker Tayebwa’s wife graduates

Uganda to host Arsenal Africa Fans festival

Ugandan filmmakers express fear of artificial intelligence taking over their jobs

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.