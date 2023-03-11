Sunday, March 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Nasser Sserunjogi re-elected as FUBA president
Sports

Nasser Sserunjogi re-elected as FUBA president

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Incumbent Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) president Nasser Sserunjogi has defeated Gordon Gumisiriza to retain his seat

Sserunjogi garnered 39 votes to beat Gumisiriza who managed 16 votes at the elections held at Onomo Hotel Nakasero on Saturday.

During recent campaigns, Sserunjogi insisted he was the tried and tested candidate and advised the electoral college to make the right choice.

“Don’t gamble your future,” the incumbent warned.  His word sunk in and he was given a new 4-year mandate.

Nasser Sserunjogi felt that his plans for the sport of basketball were greatly hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and as such he needed more time in office to concretize his plans.

After being elected into office in February 2019, Sserunjogi only had between then and April 2020 to implement his manifesto before a total lockdown was announced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also like

Vipers sack Beto Bianchi in under two months

AFCON 2023: Salim Jamal back in Cranes fold as Micho names provisional...

Uganda Hippos dumped out of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations

Uganda Hippos set for quarter finals

Stanbic Uganda Cup : Tough matches for minnows as round of 16...

Sports minister lauds Corporate League as 2023 season kicks off

Draws for 2023 University football league conducted

Magogo pledges full support as Uganda Hippos eye quarter finals

Minister Ogwang, sports bodies hail newly-crowned world beater Kiplimo

Uganda struggles in WXC mixed relay as Kenya, Australia shine

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.