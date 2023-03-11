Nasser Sserunjogi re-elected as FUBA president

By Alex Balimwikungu

Incumbent Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) president Nasser Sserunjogi has defeated Gordon Gumisiriza to retain his seat

Sserunjogi garnered 39 votes to beat Gumisiriza who managed 16 votes at the elections held at Onomo Hotel Nakasero on Saturday.

During recent campaigns, Sserunjogi insisted he was the tried and tested candidate and advised the electoral college to make the right choice.

“Don’t gamble your future,” the incumbent warned. His word sunk in and he was given a new 4-year mandate.

Nasser Sserunjogi felt that his plans for the sport of basketball were greatly hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and as such he needed more time in office to concretize his plans.

After being elected into office in February 2019, Sserunjogi only had between then and April 2020 to implement his manifesto before a total lockdown was announced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.