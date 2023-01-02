NARO, Entebbe municipal authorities clash over Botanical Gardens

By Julius Luwemba

Friction has been cited between the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and Entebbe Municipal Council over developments at the Botanical Gardens.

After several concerns were raised on different forums regarding the encroachment on Entebbe Botanical Gardens land, municipal authorities issued a letter to the proprietors of Gorilla Beach, ordering them to stop what was termed as illegal construction within the gardens.

“In accordance with section 46 of the Physical Planning Act 2010, the committee is satisfied that you are carrying out an illegal development in Botanical gardens. This is therefore to require you to stop illegal construction,” read the enforcement notice in part.

The proprietors were also given two days from the service of the notice to stop the construction lest they face legal process and penalty.

Meanwhile, the public statement issued by NARO, which manages the Botanical Gardens, explained that the “rehabilitation” (construction) is ongoing to improve and provide eco-friendly facilities to visitors who tour the gardens.

“This is an effort to improve the required social amenities which include improved availability of piped water, washrooms, road infrastructure and security,” noted in part the communication issued by Dr Ambrose Agona, the NARO director.

He reassured that the land is safe and has not been sold to anyone.

However, Christine Elong, the NARO public relations officer, denied having received any letter or official communication from municipal officials stopping the ongoing works within the gardens.

“The Division (municipal authorities) did not reach out directly to us, but we shall have a meeting with them on Monday,” she said.

Elong further clarified that NARO entered into an agreement with the proprietor of Gorilla Beach, “to beautify that area.”

Asked why the notice stopping the construction was not addressed to NARO, Entebbe town clerk Charles Magumba said they served the person who was caught in the act of fencing and building.

“Let him stop and inform his accomplices because he is the one we got in the act,” Magumba remarked.

When the purported proprietor one Ivan Mugomola was contacted, he referred this reporter back to NARO. He, however said, he was to abide by the municipal council directive and halt the construction until further clearance.

Established in 1898 as the first agricultural research unit, Entebbe Botanical Gardens are a conservation place that holds over 500 live plant species and home to the national seed gene bank where 5,000 seed specimens of different plants are conserved.

Laid out on a 40-hectare piece of land, stretching over a kilometre along the scenic shores of Lake Victoria and rising inland through a series of undulating magnificent gentle hills, Entebbe Botanical Gardens attract a vast number of birds, reptiles and apes.

For over 124 years, the gardens have evolved from an agricultural research facility to a tourist centre where visitors are required to pay fees ranging from sh2,000 to sh20,000 in order to access the place.