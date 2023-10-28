Nansana team beats Bukedde TV in friendly match

By Ignatius Kamya

Bukedde TV’s football coach Haruna Nyombi has blamed the roughness of the pitch in Nabweru, Nansana, a city suburb, for his team’s loss.

On Friday evening, October 27, Bukedde TV suffered a 2:0 loss to the Nansana team, with both goals coming in the second half after a tight contest between the two teams in the first half.

Nyombi said his team lost some of the most influential players after they fell on the hard pitch and injured themselves.

He pointed out his centre-back pairing of Moses Mulondo and Julius, who both left in the second half after the injuries sustained in the first half.

Nyombi, however, promised to bounce back from the defeat with a win in their next friendly game.

Elsewhere, Bukedde family also suffered defeat in netball, with Nansana select team winning 14:09.

The games were part of the activation programme Bukedde carried out in Nansana, ahead of Embuutu y’embutikizi slated for this Sunday, October 29, at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso.