Saturday, October 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Nansana team beats Bukedde TV in friendly match
Top News

Nansana team beats Bukedde TV in friendly match

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya

Bukedde TV’s football coach Haruna Nyombi has blamed the roughness of the pitch in Nabweru, Nansana, a city suburb, for his team’s loss.

On Friday evening, October 27, Bukedde TV suffered a 2:0 loss to the Nansana team, with both goals coming in the second half after a tight contest between the two teams in the first half.

Nyombi said his team lost some of the most influential players after they fell on the hard pitch and injured themselves.

He pointed out his centre-back pairing of Moses Mulondo and Julius, who both left in the second half after the injuries sustained in the first half.

Nyombi, however, promised to bounce back from the defeat with a win in their next friendly game.

Elsewhere, Bukedde family also suffered defeat in netball, with Nansana select team winning 14:09.

The games were part of the activation programme Bukedde carried out in Nansana, ahead of Embuutu y’embutikizi slated for this Sunday, October 29, at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso.

You may also like

Nigerian singer Minister GUC draws guests to God during concert

Jaguar: I made more money as a musician than MP

I want a baby with Shakib, Zari reveals

Zari urges celebrities to support Kyabazinga wedding

Saxophonists to do charity concert to empower boychild   

PANAF launches portal for artistes to report rights abuses

I want to marry Winnie Nwagi, Harmonize reveals

Bell Oba Fest leaves fans wanting more

Fans mark 50 years of hip hop

Azawi ready for album music battle

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!