Nancy Kacungira ties knot

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan BBC journalist Nancy Kacungira has shared a photo on her socials draped in a white wedding dress, and a bridal bouquet in hand. “I got married. It was such a beautiful day!” reads the caption.

This comes days after she shared on Facebook photos draped in traditional wear from their introduction ceremony with the caption: “Thanking God for a day more beautiful than our families could ever ask for.” She got married to a man identified as Gabriel

The replies section though, is thick with congratulatory messages from media colleagues, politicians, business people and her followers.

Meanwhile she is on literally every reply tweeting back a ‘Thank you.’

Hours later, she added: “Shoutout to my photographer, @makulapictures, Jumba & team. We met about 4 years ago when we he shot me for a magazine and the whole team has such a great vibe.”

Nancy’s face and voice are common the BBC on Focus on Africa, Business Africa and on the anchor chair. Nancy worked with Power FM, NTV Uganda and KTN News in Kenya.

This comes nine years after her elder sister Seanice Kacungira got married to Nigerian actor and director Fabian Adeoye Lojede.