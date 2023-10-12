Nakasongola Army Secondary School alumni celebrate with old students

By Hussein Kiganda

The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia, fun, joy, and happiness as a group of former students from Nakasongola Army Secondary School came together to celebrate Independence Day with students and school staff on October 9, 2023 and their former school in Nakasongola District.

Comprising approximately 30 members, the former students had gathered with a special purpose in mind – the official installation of a solar panel intended to illuminate roughly half of the school during times of need.

The former students group arrived around 11:00 PM, warmly welcomed by a contingent of school scouts who organized a march to lead them into the main hall. Many of the former students couldn’t help but scan the surroundings, reminiscing about the changes that may have occurred at the school after a long absence.

Following their arrival, a sumptuous breakfast awaited them, featuring milk, chapati, and liver. After this delightful meal, the entertainment segment of the celebration commenced in grand style. Various cultural groups performed, and the ones that stood out were those representing the Northern Region, Buganda, and Rwandese dances. Their captivating performances left the guests in awe, and many former students couldn’t resist joining in, demonstrating that, despite having left the world of books decades ago, they still possessed the energy to groove.

The former students and the current crop show off their dancing skills. Photo by Hussein KIganda

The festivities continued with a series of performances, including an unexpected dance battle between some former students and the young scholars and school staff. It was a touching yet entertaining moment as “former students” showcased their moves against the young and energetic scholars whose enthusiasm was as boundless as clouds. The most memorable highlight occurred when a courageous male student took the initiative to dance with one of the female former students, prompting an eruption of cheers from the crowd of students. Many witnessed this as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The entertainment persisted for over two hours, providing ample opportunity for the scholars to collect numerous monetary contributions from the generous former students. Subsequently, the event transitioned into a speech session during which several former students expressed their profound delight at returning to a place they once called home.

Addressing the students, one of the former students, Saudah Huda Ochitiru, imparted valuable advice, encouraging them to focus on their education and postpone the pleasures of life for the future. She emphasized that it is wiser to relish life’s enjoyments after completing one’s education.

“Focus on your education because one day, you’ll reap the rewards. Look at us now. We studied, found success, and are now enjoying the fruits of our hard work,” she advised.

Joseph Jodo and Maj. Isaac Chandia launch the solar power panel. Photo by Hussein KIganda

Joseph Dodo, the project coordinator, explained that they discovered students at the school were struggling with their studies and access to the computer laboratory due to frequent power outages. To show their gratitude to the school that had provided them with so much, they decided to install a solar power system. He encouraged the students to remember this act of kindness and do the same in the future.

“We are largely the Children that NRA revolutionists thought about and decided to offer free secondary education. We are those children of the fallen soldiers, children of NRA soldiers and proudly, we are the Former Students of the Nakasongola Army Secondary School (NASS) as started in 1993. There is nothing we can give back for educating us but to pay it forward,” he declared.

He disclosed that the project cost approximately 9 million, with the school contributing 1.6 million. The rest was raised through the “Ebenezer” stage play held at the National Theatre on September 22, 2023, organized by Pearlwood’s Executive Secretary Mzee Bwanika. Additional funds were contributed by other former students. He assured that more projects would be initiated because the school still required various improvements.

He also appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) and the ministry of Education and Sports, to reinstate the boarding status of the school as an army model school, as it had the potential to nurture future leaders.

“we wish to use this opportunity to call upon the supreme leader H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the leadership of UPDF and the Ministry of Education and Sport to; reinstate the boarding status of Nakasongola Army Secondary School. We are a living testimony that the patriotic idea of having an army school is a generational remedy to a brighter future for children of both serving and fallen soldiers,” he said.

The school’s headteacher, Maj. Isaac Chandia, expressed his gratitude to the former students for their generous gesture, emphasizing how much they valued the assistance and encouraged them to continue supporting the school, as many needs remained unmet.

“This is a clear indication of your appreciation for the valuable contributions the school has made to your education. We are deeply grateful for your generosity. Celebrating this day with you holds significant meaning not only for the school but also for the students who are inspired by your kind gestures,” he expressed.

He assured that he would ensure the resources provided by the former students would be put to good use, and he pledged to keep them updated on all the projects they were supporting.

The speech set the stage for a delightful lunch, followed by an exhilarating football match between the former students and the current students. Before the match commenced, laughter filled the air as some former students struggled to fit into the football jerseys provided for them. The former students’ starting team consisted of seven men and four women. Prior to the match, a number of female former students requested the young boys to avoid aggressive tackles, considering they were playing against people who could be their parents.

However, it seemed that the warning went unheeded, as the energetic young boys showed no mercy to their older counterparts. Despite some perceived favoritism from the referee and linesmen, the young boys managed to score a goal in the first half after several other goals were disallowed due to alleged offside infractions.

One of the memorable moments of the match occurred in the first half when a former student member was tackled to the ground and struggled to get back on his feet. He had to be escorted off the field, clutching his back as if he had run a marathon.

In the second half, the former students team introduced several staff members, including the headteacher. This move was met with excitement from the students, and the headteacher even came close to scoring a goal but missed the target by kicking the ball wide off the goalposts.

As the match progressed and the pressure from the young boys intensified, the former students used a counter-attack opportunity and managed to score their first goal. In response to the relentless student attacks, three female goalkeepers were stationed in the former students’ goalposts to fend off the frequent student shots.

In a stroke of luck or perhaps by the grace of God, the former students celebrated their second goal with wild jubilation. Shortly thereafter, the referee called for the ball, perhaps not wanting to dampen the spirits of the guests who had contributed significant funds to the school.

The visit concluded with a goat roasting session and a tour around the school, allowing the former students to reminisce about their fond and challenging days at the institution. A notable moment during the tour was when a group of former students eagerly sampled the dinner that had been prepared.

Talking to the New vision Joseph Dodo said the former students are considering a number of other several projects such as; improving the academic excellence of the Army schools starting with NASS and putting up proper infrastructure for the school especially constructing standard buildings to expand the classes, library, laboratory, boarding section and the kitchen.

Arthur Katongole, one of the former students also told The Kampala Sun hat they are pushing for the creation of the Uganda Army Schools Examination Bureau which will have members from all Army schools inclusive of professional teachers who are former students to stimulate the education system. He hinted that the Bureau was partially launched on September 22, 2023, at National Theatre during the play “Ebenezer”.

This was a day that would be etched in the memories of students, school staff, and alumni alike, as a day of camaraderie, fun, and shared experiences