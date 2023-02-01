Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Women’s rights activist Nakajjigo’s family awarded sh40b by US court
Top News

Women’s rights activist Nakajjigo’s family awarded sh40b by US court

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The trial over Ugandan women’s rights activist Esther Nakajjigo’s death in 2020 that started in Salt Lake City, US in December 2022 has finally closed.

A US court has awarded her family $10.5m (sh40b). In their suit, the family sought $140m (sh532b) in damages.

Their attorneys argued that when Arches National Park in Utah reopened in April 2020 after a closure induced by the COVID-19 lockdown, the rangers did not secure a gate that cut through the door of Nakajjigo and her husband, Ludovic Michaud’s car, and decapitated her.

Federal US judge, Bruce S. Jerkins’ ruling awarded Nakajjigo’s husband $9.5 million (sh35b) and over $1m to her parents; $700,000 (sh2.7b) going to the mother and $350,000 (sh1.3b) going to her father.

Nakajjigo’s husband is a French citizen living and working in the US and they were newly married.

The news of Nakajiigo’s demise in 2020 saw Ugandan rally online in numbers for justice.

In 2018, Nakajiigo won a Vision Group Pakasa Youth Award in the Women’s category for her effort in transforming her community.

She ran Princess Diana Teenage Centre in Makindye, offering sexual and reproductive health to young people.  

You may also like

Zari subtly quashes break-up rumours

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hits YouTube milestone with over 350 million views

Ugandan filmmakers arrive in Johannesburg ahead of Joburg Film Festival

Salvador scoffs at TikToker Brennan over threatening to sue a Twitter troll

Trending: Smash, Eddy Kenzo, Pretty Nicole and UPDF

Radio station manager arrested over assaulted journalist

Creative artistes decry high internet charges

The frequency might be off, but the Radio is still on

Eddy Kenzo lands in L.A ahead of Sunday’s Grammy awards ceremony

I have never dated sugardaddies – Rahma Pinky

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.