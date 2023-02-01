Women’s rights activist Nakajjigo’s family awarded sh40b by US court

By Ahmad Muto

The trial over Ugandan women’s rights activist Esther Nakajjigo’s death in 2020 that started in Salt Lake City, US in December 2022 has finally closed.

A US court has awarded her family $10.5m (sh40b). In their suit, the family sought $140m (sh532b) in damages.

Their attorneys argued that when Arches National Park in Utah reopened in April 2020 after a closure induced by the COVID-19 lockdown, the rangers did not secure a gate that cut through the door of Nakajjigo and her husband, Ludovic Michaud’s car, and decapitated her.

Federal US judge, Bruce S. Jerkins’ ruling awarded Nakajjigo’s husband $9.5 million (sh35b) and over $1m to her parents; $700,000 (sh2.7b) going to the mother and $350,000 (sh1.3b) going to her father.

Nakajjigo’s husband is a French citizen living and working in the US and they were newly married.

The news of Nakajiigo’s demise in 2020 saw Ugandan rally online in numbers for justice.

In 2018, Nakajiigo won a Vision Group Pakasa Youth Award in the Women’s category for her effort in transforming her community.

She ran Princess Diana Teenage Centre in Makindye, offering sexual and reproductive health to young people.