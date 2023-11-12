Monday, November 13, 2023
Editor's Picks

Nabukonde jets to Malaysia for Miss Tourism International pageant

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

In a stunning display of beauty and talent, 19-year-old Nabukonde Kiyayi Roukaya from Elgon in Eastern Uganda was crowned Miss Tourism Uganda 2023/24.  That was in September.

Nabukonde will be praying that the odds are in her favour in Malaysia.   She travelled to Malaysia to represent Uganda in the Miss Tourism International which started on Friday, November 10 and climaxes on 25th November 12, 2023

Before she jetted out, Nabukonde Kiyayi visited the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities and was received by the Tourism Commissioner Vivian Lyanzi and Tororo North MP, Godfrey Ekanya of Tororo North.   They blessed her and asked her to be a veritable ambassador for Ugandan tourism.

Nabukonde poses with a ministry official and other models before she flew out of the country. Photo by DIckson Ndugwa

“We believe in you. Go and sell Uganda to the world as much as you can. You can use this year in office to be a tourism ambassador of value,” commissioner Vivian Lyazi said, and later handed her a certificate from the ministry.

Beauties from 45 countries are in Sabah, Malaysia to take part in the pageant. The pageant will take place over 17 days beginning with the arrival of delegates.

Thailand’s Suphatra Kliangprom is the current Miss Tourism International 2022/ 2023.

