Naava Grey comfortable with proceeds from music streaming

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Naava Grey has told Urban Television that music streaming platforms – YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and their ilk – have made it easy to survive as an artiste without any heavy lifting. For that reason, she reasoned that songs do not have to be over commercialised and so she is under no pressure whatsoever to release music back to back, her old songs are still on demand.

“Nteredde is many years old, but people still love it. I have a lot of music, so I don’t want to release more songs,” Naava said.

She boasted that she has a whole legion of silent fans that are going to come out and support her because they are not ordinary music fans.

Also, Naava said she wants to have a concert this year, but only when she is ready, given the mechanics involved.

“I want to have a concert this year. I don’t have to do it half-baked. I have to harmonise your plans with sponsors and many other people,” she said.