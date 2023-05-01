Naamala’s vibe ku meeri excites revellers

By Ivan Kabuye.

It was a fair turn-up for the Namaala’s Vibe Ku Meeri ‘s Party as she celebrated her 17 years in the media.

From the Nakiwogo landing site , the Naamala Vibe Ku Meeri Party started on a hip to Victoria Resort Hotel where the night serenaded.

Revellers taking selfies on Nodl Vessel as they cruise to Kalangala during the Naamala Vibe Ku Meeri party at Victoria Resort Hotel on Sunday 30th April 2023 . Photo by Ivan Kabuye

It was just vibes on the vibes at the Boat cruise as DJ Breaker breaker and MC Josh excited revellers mixing both old gens of music to the latest which carted for all classes of people who had boarded.

The party was not yet over as revellers docked at Victoria Hotel where they had Dinner before they were treated to a piece of live band music after refreshments.

There was also a born fire treat at the shores of Lake Victoria where revellers gathered with their drinks as they listen to a live band.

Dora Naamala posing for pictures with her children as they dock at Victoria resort for more fun in the night . Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

It wasn’t about Music alone, revellers got lessons from Senga Amida Namatovu and Koja Brian Ssemanda teaching revellers about sex-related topics and also answering their questions regarding marriage issues.

Alive Band entertaining revellers at the the Naamala Vibe Ku Meeri party at Victoria Resort Hotel on Sunday 30th April 2023 . Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Dora Namaala thanked revellers who had turned up for his event as she celebrated the 17 years in the media.