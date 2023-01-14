Mystery lover proposes to singer Vivian Tendo

By Kampala Sun writer

A sentimental lover left singer Vivian Tendo speechless after proposing to her.

On January 12, Tendo’s mystery lover got down on one knee to propose to the singer, who looked every inch excited by the proposal. She was quick to announce the engagement on her socials by flashing an engagement ring and a red rose.

Over the years, the singer has been linked to several men around Kampala including Wakiso Giant boss Musa Atakoga.

However, she denied the allegations through several interviews, before emphasizing that she would let everyone know when her ideal partner showed up.

The singer got engaged while on a trip to an undisclosed location with her boyfriend, with whom she had been secretly dating.

The engagement as attended by close friends who, we are told, swore an oath not to reveal the man’s identity for fear of sharp Kampala girls.