Saturday, January 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Mystery lover proposes to singer Vivian Tendo
Editor's Picks

Mystery lover proposes to singer Vivian Tendo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

A sentimental lover left singer Vivian Tendo speechless after proposing to her.

On January 12, Tendo’s mystery lover got down on one knee to propose to the singer, who looked every inch excited by the proposal.  She was quick to announce the engagement on her socials by flashing an engagement ring and a red rose. 

Over the years, the singer has been linked to several men around Kampala including Wakiso Giant boss Musa Atakoga.

However, she denied the allegations through several interviews, before emphasizing that she would let everyone know when her ideal partner showed up.

The singer got engaged while on a trip to an undisclosed location with her boyfriend, with whom she had been secretly dating.

The engagement as attended by close friends who, we are told, swore an oath not to reveal the man’s identity for fear of sharp Kampala girls.

You may also like

I can’t date any more- Sasha Brighton

Flavia, Andrew Kabuura celebrate four years of marriage, expecting second baby

When Ugandans cry more than the bereaved

I’m in deep pain-Frank Gashumba lashes out at Sheila in leaked audio

Fabiola’s 15kg gomesi left her with cuts and bruises

Police arrest prime suspect in savage viral video assault

Cranes star Khalid Aucho dragged to Police in domestic row

Zari branded ‘shameful’ and ‘disrespectful’ for taking lover to late husband’s grave

That National Wedding Platform. Heard about it?

You will not bully me again – Fabiola on return online

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.