My woman asked me to cut off my dreads – Weasel

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel, has finally answered what has been bothering his fans for days – why he cut off his dreads.

While appearing on a local television station during the week, they asked him why he cut off his dreads.

He was precise with his answer: “Mukyala wange (my woman)” before stepping away from the microphone.

The woman whose name has been mentioned alongside Weasel a lot lately is his baby mama Sandra Teta.

Weasel’s dreads have been a part of his brand for as long as he has been Weasel. The new image is yet to be appreciated.

In the first week of January 2023, he shared a photo online showing his new hairstyle with the caption “Your fav uncle no dreads for now.”

Weasel joins his elder brother Jose Chameleone; former one half of the duo Radio & Weasel, the late Mowzey Radio, and Bobi Wine whose reason was clear – politics.

Weasel’s brother Pallaso cut off his dreads in 2017 and shared the picture online with the caption “New Level… New Look…Same Pallaso.” However, he has since brought back the dreads.

The other person who made the big chop was the Mayanja’s late brother, AK47.

In an interview in 2017, asked about when he planned to cut of his dreads, Weasel replied that when it is the right time. The time was eventually to come in January 2023.