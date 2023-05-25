Thursday, May 25, 2023
Celebrity News

My son was poisoned, Costa Titch’s mum claims

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Two months after her son fell twice during a performance before being pronounced dead, Costa Titch’s mother has come out to claim he was poisoned. 

The South African Amapiano star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival on Saturday, March 12, when he passed away.

Through Titch’s Instagram account which she has since taken over, the grieving mum has called out the National Health Laboratory Services for failing to release the test results of her late son.

“The National Health Laboratory Services can take months or even years to finalise toxicology tests. This means I am not the only mother in South Africa that has to wait for answers. It also means if anyone did poison my son, they could get away with murder. I’m pleading for help to get answers as even the police cannot do anything without these medical results,” she wrote.

In April, the mother vowed that she would not rest until she knows what killed her son.

