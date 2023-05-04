My mother was too poor to buy me sanitary pads, Sheebah reveals

By Maria Wamala

Musician Sheebah Karungi has revealed that she dropped out of school in Senior Two because her mother was too poor to afford fees and provide for her essential needs.

“I have a pads company because my mother could not afford sanitary pads for me while I was young. I promised myself that when I get money, the first business I will invest in is a pads company. Girls are missing class because they have no pads. I am going to fight so that each and every girl in every corner of Uganda can afford a sanitary pad. If you believe in it, see it, visualise it, chase it, you have got it,” she said.

Now one of Uganda’s top music stars, Sheebah urged students to do what they love and feed their minds with constructive material to succeed in life, saying this is what has propelled her to new heights.

Sheebah was speaking on May 3, after signing an agreement with Victoria University to become their career ambassador during the launch of the career readiness and employability programme at the university in Kampala on May 3, 2023.

Victoria University vice-chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga said: “Through the career readiness and employability programme, we nurture our students to enter the workforce with knowledge, skills, and attitudes related to a particular career path. This includes a range of factors such as education, work experience, and vocational training.”

“The programme is an avenue that reinforces authenticity for our students, influencing them to be globally relevant and impactful, not only academically, but also in their contribution to their society’s well-being,” Muganga added.