My love life is private-Levixone

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi

When social media in-laws crowned singer Levixone and Desire Luzinda husband and wife, they have on many occasions praised and wished for their relationship to be true.

Some have urged the two to get married whereas others have exaggerated about how Desire Luzinda and the Mbeera singer make a good couple.

“I love what social media in-laws wish for us. These comments are fun to listen to. Am enjoying this all thing. I have tried my level best to explain to you people that there is nothing between and Desire but you don’t believe me.”

“Desire is coming to Uganda. Just wait and see what she will tell you. Whatever she will tell you is the truth,” Levixone said

Levixone went ahead and said that his love life is private.

