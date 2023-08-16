My journey has been full of challenges & personal growth, says Navio

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Rapper Navio (Daniel Kigozi Lubwama) has today, August 16, held a press conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on his upcoming concert dubbed 20 Years of Navio.

Navio has been in the game for over two decades and has a number of hip hop albums under his belt, including Pride, African Hustler Music, Vibes Out of The East and Chosen. He is renowned for his songs such as Ngalo, Njogereza, Bad Man From Kamwokya, and Burn featuring Blu 3.

Navio expressed eagerness to give his fans a show they will never forget at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on September 2, noting that he will be accompanied by a live band and a CD performance for three sessions throughout the night.



The rapper cut his teeth in the hip hop industry while still a member of Klear Kut, an all-boys outfit, including The Mith, Langman and Papito, in the early 2000s.



According to Navio, this concert is a milestone worth celebrating.



“The journey of 20 years in the music industry has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and personal growth. I am determined to deliver my very best on stage, and promise to leave my audience in awe of my talent and dedication,” he said.



Navio has won multiple awards and in July, he got an invite to represent Africa at the prestigious Hennessy VIP influencer event in New York City, commemorating 50 years of hip hop.







