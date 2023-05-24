Wednesday, May 24, 2023
My ideal man must have Zulitum’s features and Pallaso’s gym-honed body – Jowy Landa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dius Walugembe

“I would love to get married, but not to a short man,” revealed Am Badder hitmaker Jowy Landa during an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun at the Kampala Kids Festival at the Uganda Museum in Kampala on Sunday, May 21.

Jowy also revealed that she loves children and she would love to have some of her own in the next three to four years, but she won’t entertain every man that comes her way.

She made it clear that she can’t be caught dead with the likes of DJ Roger, her manager and comedian Madrat even if they stand on big wallets to gain some more height.

“I would love to have a man who smells good, real good, because he gives you ‘appetite’. I don’t like short men because I am tall and so they are difficult to kiss. I would go with a caring man with little money and a handsome man who will give me cute babies,” Jowy explained.

She went ahead and hinted on some guys with the qualities she is looking for.

“Zulitums has all the qualities I would look for in a man and maybe Pallaso because I love men who work out; his body looks nice.”

Zulitums on the set of his ‘Personal’ song. He is Jowy Landa’s ideal man
Jowy Landa wants a man with a gym-honed body like Pallaso’s (pictured)
Pallaso (right) during the ‘Love Fest’ concert press conference at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

In the presence of Vamos, Jowy dissed the latter as not meeting her mark.

“Vamos is young (23) and I would go with a man six years older than me. Secondly, he is not that good looking and he has no money.”

Singer Joy Landa and Vamos, who is not her type, at the Kampala Kids Festival on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photo by Dius Walugembe

