My goal is to eliminate Nigerian music from Uganda – Alien Skin

by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Patrick Mulwana, better known as Alien Skin, claims that his main goal is to evict Nigerian music from Uganda.

“I am here to fight Nigerians out of our airwaves. Jose Chameleone fought and drove out the Congolese who had dominated our industry.  The late Moses Radio also fought hard to drive out western Music (Hip-Hop and Rhythm and Blues/RnB),” the contentious artiste noted.

The Sitya Danger hitmaker stated in an interview that Nigerian music has remained popular in Uganda ever since Radio died in 2018.

“You remember we used to have a Nigerian artiste coming to perform here every weekend. You hear a Nigerian with just one song performing a concert at Cricket Oval and you wonder why,” Alien wondered.

He emphasised that his goal was to shift the musical trend rather than compete with fellow Ugandan artists.

“I want our music to rule the airwaves here and elsewhere, and I’m confident we can! As long as we stay focused, we have all we need to also capture the Nigerians,” Alien continued.

Since his street anthem Sitya Danger was released, Alien Skin has gained popularity and yet he has been around for just over nine months.

Children and young people from mainly the ghettos all throughout the country have adopted his songs as anthems.

Numerous musicians, including renowned band musician Mesach Semakula, complimented the young musician on his talent.

