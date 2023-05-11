My Freedom City concert must take place, Martha Mukisa vows

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Martha Mukisa has assured her fans that come rain or shine, her concert dubbed Sisaaga (I am not joking) must go on at Freedom City in Namasuba, Entebbe Road on May 12.

”I know what happened at Freedom City on December 31, 2022. People died here and I know a concert was once cancelled in the same place, but with my management, Black Market Records, I am sure my concert is going to happen on May 12, 2023,” she vowed.

The Neteze singer made the remarks during a press conference at Freedom City on May 10, 2023.

Revellers are yet to get over the New Year incident at Freedom City, where nine people lost their lives during a stampede.

In another incident on February 14, revellers made their way to singer Vilani’s concert at Freedom City, only to find out that the concert had been cancelled.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, then said of her concert: “ The promoter of the concert had not cleared with the IGP of police and the DPC of the area was not aware of the concert, so it had to be cancelled.”

During an Easter Monday concert organised by the proprietor of the mall, John Sebalamu, the turnout was low.

However, an unfazed Mukisa further assured her fans of security, saying her management has engaged security agencies.

“I have been hearing critics, saying I don’t have enough songs to hold a concert, but I want them to know that I am ready for my concert. Those who say they don’t know my songs should Google me,“ she said.

In April, dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat declared that Mukisa’s concert at Freedom City is going to flop.

Mukisa got her breakthrough during the COVID-19 pandemic with Sango, which she sang with Eddy Kenzo. She has spent three years in the music industry and this is going to be her first concert.