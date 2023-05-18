Thursday, May 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News My former manager recommended me to Karma and Arafaty, says Kapa Cat
Celebrity News

My former manager recommended me to Karma and Arafaty, says Kapa Cat

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime, also known as Kapa Cat, has dismissed claims that she and her former manager, commonly known as Mando, had a bitter fallout and no longer see eye-to-eye.

The Sikyo singer revealed, through an interview, that Mando was the one who suggested that she joins the new partnership of Karma Ivien and Arafaty Baddest.

“He suggested that Karma (Ivien) and Arafat take me on because they have been my friends for a while. So he recommended that they were the right people to push me forward,” Kapa said.

She explained that this came after she and Mando got into an accident and he disclosed to her that he was no longer able to work as he used to. Kapa clarified that the two are still in touch.

“When we got into an accident, Mando was heavily affected by the chest injury and it weakened him. He sat me down and explained that the contract we had was going to be shortened. He explained that he was not at his best healthwise and that he was not gonna be able to hustle like he has previously done. It was mutual and no one fired the other. That is why he (Mando) is still around me,” she said.

Last weekend, Kapa Cat was unveiled as a signed artist under Karma Ivien and Arafaty Baddest’s newly-merged management.

You may also like

Guinness World Record: Indian chef, Tondon begs Nigerians to stop trolling her

Diamond Platnumz was desperate to learn American accent

Beyoncé breaks record for largest audience during Renaissance tour

Akothee to leave Kenya, have a baby in next 7 months

Nigerian star Kuti arrested over police assault

Actresses Natasha Sinayobye, Tania ink Netflix deal

Esteri Tebandeke steadily recovering after Kidney transplant

Akothee, Harmonize gang up on Jaguar over wealth

Kenyan singer Jaguar clashes with Wasafi over song

Kenya’s Jaguar roasted over outing with slay queen

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.