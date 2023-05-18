My former manager recommended me to Karma and Arafaty, says Kapa Cat

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime, also known as Kapa Cat, has dismissed claims that she and her former manager, commonly known as Mando, had a bitter fallout and no longer see eye-to-eye.

The Sikyo singer revealed, through an interview, that Mando was the one who suggested that she joins the new partnership of Karma Ivien and Arafaty Baddest.

“He suggested that Karma (Ivien) and Arafat take me on because they have been my friends for a while. So he recommended that they were the right people to push me forward,” Kapa said.

She explained that this came after she and Mando got into an accident and he disclosed to her that he was no longer able to work as he used to. Kapa clarified that the two are still in touch.

“When we got into an accident, Mando was heavily affected by the chest injury and it weakened him. He sat me down and explained that the contract we had was going to be shortened. He explained that he was not at his best healthwise and that he was not gonna be able to hustle like he has previously done. It was mutual and no one fired the other. That is why he (Mando) is still around me,” she said.

Last weekend, Kapa Cat was unveiled as a signed artist under Karma Ivien and Arafaty Baddest’s newly-merged management.