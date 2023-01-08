My Facebook account was hacked, Recho Rey on appearing on banknote

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Recho Rey (Racheal Mirembe) has dissociated herself from photos of hers that were superimposed on sh50,000 banknotes a few days ago.

Photos of her face and body on the notes, where she was bending over, were shared on her Facebook page.

“Thank you Uganda for the privilege,” the caption read.

The photos were later deleted, but internet users had already saved them.

The Guma Bakunyige singer told her fans in a post on social media handle that her account had been hacked.

“Hey, guys my account is restored now. It was hacked,” she posted on her Instagram.