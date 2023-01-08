Sunday, January 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News My Facebook account was hacked, Recho Rey on appearing on banknote
Top News

My Facebook account was hacked, Recho Rey on appearing on banknote

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Recho Rey (Racheal Mirembe) has dissociated herself from photos of hers that were superimposed on sh50,000 banknotes a few days ago.

Photos of her face and body on the notes, where she was bending over, were shared on her Facebook page.

“Thank you Uganda for the privilege,” the caption read.

The photos were later deleted, but internet users had already saved them.

The Guma Bakunyige singer told her fans in a post on social media handle that her account had been hacked.

“Hey, guys my account is restored now. It was hacked,” she posted on her Instagram.

You may also like

I’m out of danger, Baryomunsi speaks out after collapsing

Artistes clap back at promoters over booking fees

No 10 million, no Cha-million

I don’t deal with promoters because I know my value – Salvador

Trending: Netizens taken up by ‘nyash’

I will not get married, insists new dad Fatboy

Kampala-Gulu highway accident victims identified

Miss Uganda 2023 is back

Fabiola’s choice of language at kuhingira divides social media in-laws

Children’s drama show launched amid partying

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.