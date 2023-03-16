My concert was the biggest ever in Uganda – Eddy Kenzo

Thursday, March 16, 2023
By Ahmad Muto

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo’s latest obsession – self-praise – has now shifted from YouTube views to concerts.

Appearing on a local television station, he rated his Eddy Kenzo Festival tour and concert as the biggest ever in the history of Uganda.

“Ugandans have appreciated me because I had the biggest selling tour countrywide, the Eddy Kenzo Festival. I had the biggest concert in the history of Ugandan music,” he said.

The Eddy Kenzo Festival was crowned with a concert at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in November 2022. It was well attended.

According to some online sources, the concert was attended by 30,000 revellers, while one of the sponsors shied away from the numbers and only said, it was arguably the most attended event of 2022.

It is worth noting that after every concert, “it was the most attended” is normally one of the key claims in the highlights.

After singer Jose Chameleone’s just concluded Gwanga Mujje, a city PR establishment claimed 200,000 revellers attended the concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The figure was heavily contested online.

Winnie Nwagi’s Fire Concert, they claim, attracted over 15,000 revelers at the same venue, while Azawi’s African Music concert, they claim, attracted 14,000 revellers. Meanwhile, Spice Diana’s Regular concert of January 2023, they claim, attracted 10,000 revellers.

