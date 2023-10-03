My collaborations with Marlon Asher were to prove a point – Henry Tigan

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Henry Tigan has disclosed that his music collaboration with Trinidadian reggae artiste Marlon Asher was a result of a decision by his then manager, Suudi Lukwago, to prove a point to some local artistes.

According to the Aboogezi singer, he was once at Fenon Records where he met some already established artistes and asked for a music collaboration from one. What he got as response were sneers. And that was how he hit studio with Marlon Asher over a decade-and-a-half ago.

“There is an artiste I once wanted to work with at Steve’s (Fenon) studio, but they despised me and laughed. My manager got angry and decided to prove a point. I won’t reveal the person’s identity. Maybe he had his reasons, I was still upcoming. We recorded My Country And Scandals,” said Tigan while speaking to media personality Mr. Henrie.

He also stated that his song Aboogezi changed his life. It led to his first concert at Sabrina’s Pub that overwhelmed the venue.

“It was my first concert at Sabrina’s Pub. That was where upcoming artistes went first. But it was not enough because many people stayed outside. At my concert Marlon Asher was the surprise act. He had just performed all across the world,” added Tigan.