My children have adopted my work ethic -Zari

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Zari Hassan has boasted that her children have adopted her work ethic. As such, chances are that they will keep her huge fortune running for generations.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 28, Zari said the power of never giving up has helped her keep focused on her grind; she is happy that not only one, but all five of her children have picked up on the hustle. This is her source of pride.

“You can be grinding for 4 years with no results, and on the 5th year, become the biggest thing on the planet. The power of never giving up is real,” Zari said in part.

She castigated lazy people who often do little work and yet feel entitled to winning unlike winners who actually put in the hard work while still worrying if they are lazy.

“Them: Why do you work so hard? Me: Because I want my children to inherit land, businesses and properties. Not pain, trauma and struggle,” she said.

Zari reveals that losing a hands-on husband in Ivan Ssemwanga in 2017 put her in a spot of bother.

She was worried the children would suffer the effects of trauma. She is, however, glad that she has ably shielded them from the negative effects by instilling in them a strong work ethic.

Zari’s last two younger children also lived through the separation of their parents after she and Diamond went separate ways after he cheated with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto and conceived a child with her. They have since chosen the co-parenting path.

Today, Zari owns and runs several colleges in South Africa, is an accomplished socialite and reality TV star, who gets paid large amounts of money for her appearances and participation.

In June 2022, Zari Socialite Zari Hassan spent three days in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on business.

According to reports there, the South Africa-based Ugandan smiled all the way to the bulk section of her bank after minting millions.

She left the country at least Ksh2.5m (about sh80m) richer, after a busy three days that saw her deliver on several business deals in a perfect blend of business and pleasure.

A source privy to the detail intimated to a section of the press that Zari pocketed Ksh1.7m (sh54m) from Fine Urban Interiors, a Kenyan Interior and Consultancy firm for her marketing deal. She got another equivalent of sh50m from the White Party.