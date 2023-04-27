Ouch my breasts! Scuffle as 11 women MPs are arrested over demonstration

By Andrew Arinaitwe

Eleven Opposition women Members of Parliament were on Thursday morning, April 27, arrested outside Parliament on their way to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver a petition against Police brutality towards female leaders.

Dressed in black gomesis and white belts, the legislators first assembled at the Parliamentary pouch for a picture before quickly matching towards the gate to demonstrate by walking with placards to the internal affairs ministry.

Some of the placards worn by the legislators on their backs and chests had messages inscribed on them such as; “Police stop violating women’s rights”, “RDCs and RCCs you have no business stopping women functions”, “Police muve Ku mabere ga bakazi (loosely translated as “Police leave women’s breasts)” and “Women’s Day is not partisan”.

At the Parliamentary police car checkpoint as the 11 women legislators negotiated a corner to walk to the main road, Police officers were already stationed waiting to stop the demonstration.

The legislators that had walked closely together were now scattered while the police officers tried to haul them underneath the metallic fixed seats at the back of the blue Hilux Police pickup trucks.

“When they are beating us in the field, what do you do?” Soroti city woman Joan Alobo asked the officer who was holding her waist tightly and attempting to stop her from moving.

“Hon Susan (Buvuma woman representative) is dying in the hospital because of the Police. You have the guns; we have the people; escort us to internal affairs,” Isodo Apolot, Ngora Woman MP, said in anger while seated on the tarmac.

“We grossly condemn the Police for stopping us from going to internal affairs to report on matters that affect us as women,” Hanifa Nabukeera, Mukono Woman MP, said angrily.

“Why are you pinching my breasts,” Hoima city MP Asinas Nyakato said as she returned blows to security officers she suspected of having committed the act.

At the height of tension, one Afande Senge came in to calm the officers from using force to arrest the legislators.

“Honourables please calm down; we are begging; don’t use force,” Senge said as he directed them to jump onto the truck.

“We are not using force. We want to pass our message; why do you want to arrest us?” Apolot responded to the officer.

“Why don’t you let us go? It was a peaceful demonstration,” Kalangala Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli told officers while holding her placard with inscribed words, ‘If you can harass an elected woman MP, what about other women?’

During the scuffle, Alobo sustained an injury on her backside. While she bled, Mityana Woman representative Joyce Bagala placed a cloth on her to stop the bleeding.

At this point, the officers had failed to put the women underneath the trucks and instead surrounded them as they sat on the tarmac. Traffic was at a standstill as vehicles using Parliamentary Avenue were held for over 40 minutes.

Staff from Parliament came down running to see what had caused a commotion outside the Parliament gate. Education ministry officials looked on from their balconies.

Thirty minutes later, a Police van arrived, and all the 11 female legislators were hauled into it by force. A jogging shoe that was left behind was quickly picked up by an officer who threw it into the van.

While the officers tried to close the van door, Alobo’s hair was pulled which solicited more anger; she took off her remaining shoe and fought back. The van drove away while torn masks rolled in brown wet dirt and disfigured placards remained on the tarmac.

The petition

The petition handed in by Bagala on Wednesday to Speaker Anita Among stated how on March 30, Bagala hosted a belated women’s celebration where security officers fired teargas, and live bullets, splashed coloured pepper water in the congregation, arrested, injured and detained several people at Bekiina in Busujju county, Mityana.

A Police van arrived, and all the 11 female legislators were hauled into it by force. A jogging shoe belonging to MP Alobo that was left behind was quickly picked up by an officer who threw it into the van. While the officers tried to close the van door, Alobo’s hair was pulled, which solicited more anger; she took off her remaining shoe and fought back

The petition also stated how on April 21, 2023, Buvuma Woman representative Suzan Mugabi was also slated to hold a Women’s Day celebration in Kyanja-Kutale in Buvuma district. Security officers stormed the venue, beat up and teargassed people and blocked the event. Mugabi was severely injured and was consequently taken to hospital, where she is admitted to date.

According to the petition, Ngora and Wakiso districts had the same incidents in 2022.

While handing over the petition to the Speaker, the MPs asked her to lead the demonstration, which she declined, but promised to fight for the rights of women.

Bagala, who lead the legislators, described the black gomesis as a symbol of troubled women.

“Yes, we put on gomesis as women, as mothers, symbolic of the respect we deserve. Black specifically to symbolise our sadness, our unhappiness over the dehumanisation of women across this country,” Bagala said.

Investigations ongoing

According to the deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire, investigations are ongoing for disrupting road traffic and unlawful assembly.

“The legislators are being held here at CPS,” Owoyesigyire told journalists.

Leader of the Opposition tweets

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, tweeted how Police rounded up the female MPs outside Parliament’s main gate as they marched towards the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“After bundling the MPs into a police drone, the rogue officers are pepper spraying them,” Mpuuga tweeted.