My beef with Bebe Cool was over Rema-Kenzo

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy-award nominee, singer Eddy Kenzo has revealed that his long feud with fellow singer Bebe Cool was largely over songtress Rema Namakula.

Kenzo made the revelation at Bebe Cool’s Tondeka E’Kiwatule Boxing Day concert, where he explained that he came to realize that the Love you everyday hitmaker is a good person.

According to him, Bebe is most times misunderstood because he speaks so much truth and because it is bitter, his opinions get received with a lot of hate.

He also revealed that during his recent woes with the promoter of Luba Events, Bebe Cool was always on the phone with him ( Kenzo) assuring that all his woes would come to pass.

In November 2022, Bebe Cool declared that his beef with Eddy Kenzo was over. He was very pivotal in drumming support for the festival, which garnered a record turn up.

