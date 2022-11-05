My AMAAs nominations were enough for me, says filmmaker Nabukenya￼

By Hussein Kiganda

Kevin Johns Nabukenya, the producer and director of The Wave, a movie that received two nominations at the recently-concluded Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) in Nigeria, has opened up on how she felt after not winning any award.

Her movie was nominated for Best Achievement in Sound, competing against Swallow, Tug of War, Borga, Surviving Gaza, as well as Ugandan movie Tembele. The award was won by Surviving Gaza, a movie from South Africa.

Sharon Nanfuna was also nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role in The Wave, competing against Euodia Samson in Angeliena, Bless Fortune in Road to My Fathers Compound; Osas Ighodaro in Man of God; another Ugandan actress Ronah Ninsiima in Tembele; Vanessa Vanderpuye in A song from the Dark and Eniola Akinbo in Swallow.

Ikhlas Gafur Vora in Tug of War won the award.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Nabukenya, who attended the awards gala night in Lagos, said all she prayed for was Uganda to scoop at least one award.

“I am happy and satisfied that we managed to come back home with two accolades as a country. Even if I did not win, my fellow Ugandan filmmakers did and it was a win for all of us,” she said.

Ugandan movies Tembele by Morris Mugisha and No Way Out, an animation by Ashraf Mulima, won Best Achievement In Cinematography and Best Animation respectively.

According to Nabukenya, it was all about interactions, connections, and lessons. She revealed that she learnt a lot from the festival and is ready to change for the better.

“I loved it because we interacted with filmmakers around the content and the world. I learnt that I need to prepare and organise my projects better and I am looking forward to being there again,” she said.

However, Nabukenya was disappointed that the movies that were nominated were not screened. She advised that next time, the AMAAs should endeavour to screen all the nominated movies during the festival.

Nabukenya’s movie won the Viewers’ Choice Award at the 2022 Uganda Film Festival. Her other movie, Lala, won Best Feature Film in the 2022 New Vision Film Awards.