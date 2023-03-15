Mwiri League season four returns with babes, booze and band

By Emmanuel Cliff Muganhwa

The Mwiri League returned at LDC Grounds, Makerere on Saturday, March 11, with season four after taking a break from season three in November 2022.

The Mwiri League is a corporate soccer and cricket competition that brings together different generations of old boys of Busoga College Mwiri and friends across the different cohorts to network.

It aims at building formidable relationships, promoting fitness and finding cohesive measures of rebuilding the school to its initial glory.

This season has so far registered 15 teams, with more expected to join before match day two.

Ruga-Ruga FC, who are cohorts of 1998 are the oldest team in the league, whereas Divers FC – cohorts of 2013 – are the youngest team in the league.



Mwiri League season four is comprised of 13 match days that will run from March to early December and will be hosted at LDC Grounds, Makerere.

Divers – cohorts of 2013- are the youngest team in the league

After match day one action, which was hosted by Kombora FC cohorts of 2003; season three soccer champions Salvo FC, cohorts of 1998, topped the soccer table with six points and seven goals, followed by their arch rivals from last season Atletico Muniga, cohorts of 2002, who were the cricket champions and overall winners of Mwiri League season three.

Cricket was played concurrently with soccer, but the table is still taking shape since most teams are still taking shape. However, Kombora SC, cohorts of 2003, came out strongly, winning their first match against Solida FC, cohorts of 1995 by seven wickets.

They will face serious competition from Uganda Cricket Cranes’ vice-captain, Deus Muhumuza’s Atletico Muniga cohorts of 2002 and Mpala SC, cohorts of 1999, captained by former Uganda Cricket Cranes’ captain Davies Karashana and Uganda Cricket spokesperson Dennis Musali.

The Mwiri League Select Side also hosted Phaneroo FC and humbled their visitors by two goals against 1 in an enticing encounter to climax the sports action of the day.

There is an old saying that goes, “where there is cricket, beer and ladies, there should be a Mwirian” and indeed this was evidenced with hundreds of happy people dancing and reliving their iconic memories from the Mwiri Hill.

After the games, there were so many cute, nicely-dressed babes, who flocked to LDC grounds to give Mwirians company in the cold evening. Abeeka Band was also on hand to entertain the guests as they danced, drank and ate.

The season opener was just the beginning of many crazy and thrilling days coming ahead and every Mwirian will be marking their calendars to the next match day that will be held on April 1, 2023 at LDC Grounds from 10:00am till late.

