Muyenga Tank Hill rotary installs new president

By Alfred Ochwo

Renowned media trainer, Dr. George Lugalambi has been installed as the new president of Rotary Club of Muyenga Tank-Hill, part of the chain of clubs in Rotary District 9214 (Uganda and Tanzania).

He promised to further the club’s community service in areas such as disease prevention and youth employment.

The fifth installation since the club started in 2019 was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on Saturday evening.

Rotarians looked resplendent at their function at Speke Resort Munyonyo. Photo by Alfred Ochwo

Several Rotarians from various clubs met to celebrate the spirit of servicing humanity.

A long-time lecturer of Journalism and the current executive director of African Center for Media Excellence, Lugalambi replaces secretary of Uganda Law Society, Ritah Namakiika Nangono.

Rotarians from Muyenga Tank Hill pose for a photo at Speke Resort Munyonyo. Photo by Alfred Ochwo

He was officially installed by past district governor who is also the executive chairman of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited, Emmanuel Katongole.

He tasked him to create hope for the people in the communities his club serves by listening their needs.

Joyous moment as Brendah Luyiga (right) receives Parl Harris fellow certificate. Photo by Alfred Ochwo

The club is running various projects, including Youth Skilling and Employment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Disease Prevention in Kikubamutwe, Kabalagala in Kampala.