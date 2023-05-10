Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter
World News

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Tuesday put out word that audio and video calls are coming to the platform.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform,” Musk said in a tweet.

“So you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

In a subsequent comment fired off on Twitter, Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta “cannot be trusted.”

A messaging feature at Twitter would compete with an array of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.

Musk added that Twitter on Wednesday will start encrypting direct messages on the platform, scrambling contents to safeguard privacy.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users.

The Twitter boss has talked publicly of building an all-purpose “X” application that combines messages, payments and more.

Musk recently made the tech firm part of an “X” shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the service.

You may also like

Donald Trump found liable for sexually abusing writer

‘Britain’s real monarch’ from Australia gets coronation invitation

Zambia police raid ex-president’s house over car theft

BBC boss quits over Boris Johnson loan

Ed Sheeran ‘sings and plays guitar in court’ to defend himself

Zambian president orders sale of luxury vehicles bought for govt officials

Ed Sheeran copyright trial over Marvin Gaye similarities underway

Singer and activist Harry Belafonte dead at 96

European Union designates TikTok, other online platforms for stricter rules

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.