Musk makes U-turn, gives back Twitter verified checkmarks

By Ahmad Muto

So, I am one of the many Twitter users from across the globe that lost their legacy checkmarks on Thursday, April 20, 2023 following a deadline Elon Musk gave on ending the legacy checkmark program. Many legacy checkmark account holders vowed from the start they were never going to pay the $8 (sh30,000) per month to keep their checkmarks arguing that they earned them, and having people pay will nolonger make them worth having.

Well, on 4/20, the checkmarks were revoked. A number of Hollywood stars, international, politicians, media personalities, sportsmen/women, organisations lost theirs and the outrage was hard to miss.

However, on Sunday, April 24, 2023 he made a U-turn, several accounts regained their checkmarks, but only those with over a million followers. Well, those are not very many in Uganda, only a few organisations have hit the million-follower mark.

On this front, the assertive Musk was defeated because accounts with several million followers like Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna lost their checkmarks and, he personally claimed he only paid for three accounts – LeBron James, Stephen King and William Shatner.

Now the likes of Kenyan CNN reporter Larry Madowo with over 10 million followers who openly said he would never subscribe got his checkmark back, so did Kim Kardashian, locally media outlet NBS TV lost theirs, so did Daily Monitor but they have since gotten them back, though they should be having the gold checkmark for organisations that is paid for – $1,000 (sh3.6 million) per month.

Some that have gotten them back have been loud to their followers that they have not subscribed to Twitter Blue as much as it says they did with their phone number.

One disturbing detail also is that they have re-verified even the accounts of dead public figures like Michael Jackson, Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman.

As you read this, close to 90% of the top media personalities and heads, plus entertainers in Uganda are unverified after the purge and haven’t considered subscribing to Twitter Blue yet. And also, none has hit a million followers. The most followed hang around 700,000+ with many below 100,000 followers.