Musicians pinned for not using their following to help fans

By Ahmad Muto

Cartoonist Jim Spire Ssentongo has questioned local artistes over not using their biggest asset – their huge social media following – to support the local people and their causes yet they form they form their fanbase.

Ssentongo was reacting to an online campaign he has been pushing for two weeks, starting with the Potholes Exhibition Week, and then the Uganda Health Exhibition Week that started on Monday, April 24, 2023. The purpose is to expose the state of government-funded health facilities in the country.

“Musicians, let’s think about this. You’re blessed with huge following and audience. People stand with you when you need them. But do you stand with them when they desperately need someone to speak their pains? Nina Simone has a message for you,” Ssentongo wrote, accompanied by an old video of late American singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone explaining the role of artistes.

In the video, Simone says: “An artiste’s duty, as far as I am concerned, is to reflect the times. I think that is true of painters, sculptors, poets, musician. As far as I’m concerned, it’s their choice, but I choose to reflect the times and the situations in which I find myself. That, to me, is my duty…”

Responding to Ssentongo, singer Yung Mulo wrote that most of the local artistes are being taken care of by the Government so they can’t bite the hand that feeds them.

Meanwhile, DJ Erycom felt musicians were being singled out and suggested all entertainers are roped into the discussion.

“…also DJs, Comedians, Music Producers and Events Organizers etc,” he said.

Unlike Ugandan musicians, their Nigerian counterparts stood up against their leadership to dissolve the Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2020 over harassment of citizens. Wizkid, who was in the UK at the time, staged a rally for Nigerians living there. Burna Boy, Davido, DJ Switch and Mr. P, formerly of P Square, among others, joined their fans to the point some later claimed they had to leave the country a bit.