Musicians, comedians set to enliven Explore Elgon campaign

By Reagan Ssempijja

In a press conference held at Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities headquarters, on December 8, comedians Madrat and Chico expressed their excitement towards being a part of the Explore Elgon region campaign, slated for December 20 to December 23, in a bid to popularise Uganda’s beauty.

Speaking to the press, Madrat wondered why Ugandans would feel so comfortable spending over USD20,000 on destinations abroad yet the same or even less can be spent in Uganda for greater value.

“Recently we were in Mombasa, which is an amazing place, but defeated by the not-so-conducive weather. That’s one of the many ways Uganda beats other destinations, so I urge all Ugandans to embrace our country and explore it,” he added

Moses Golola is one of those who will grace the campaign. Photo Reagan Sempijja

In the same breath, outspoken Kick boxer Moses Golola rallied all Ugandans to take on the Elgon region because of its diverse attractions. He cited the food there as one of the reasons why he cannot wait to embark on the forthcoming escapade.

Golola, however, urged government, through the Ministry of Tourism, to try and localise tourism by first all passing on information in local dialects so that people can deeply understand what Uganda has to offer in terms of attractions.

Speaking on behalf of government, State Minister of Tourism, Martin Mugara, said: “It is such a great privilege to have such influential people promoting Uganda with hardly any pay. This campaign started during Hon. Kiwanda’s tenure as Minister of Tourism, and we remember more celebrities volunteered to promote Uganda in the Tulambule drive. This is the way to go”

Mugara added that despite the tough times Uganda and the world have faced recently due to COVID-19, the tourism industry is beginning to recover very fast.

Comedians, Madrat and Chiko, Golola, Slick stuart and Roja during the launch. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

“I want to thank the efforts from all tourist agencies in the country because now, growth of this sector in terms of numbers of tourists has grown by 1.5% from the COVID-19 times.” Mugara added

He also lauded tour operators and hotel owners for making it easy for Ugandans to travel and explore Uganda.

About the Explore Elgon escapade:

Travellers will set off from Uganda Museum, Kampala, on December 20, at 9:00am. Along the way, stopovers at various points will be made, with the most mouthwatering one being Namawojjolo for roasted chicken lovers.

Another stopover will be made at the new Jinja bridge, before the group continues to Mbale along Tirinyi road.

According to the organisers, Uganda Tourism Board, travellers will assemble at Court View Hotel for a briefing, before they set for Wanale hill for hiking.

Thereafter, they will go to the zoo next to the hill, and according to Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, animals like the python, Tiger and Lions can be expected there.

In the evening of day one, it will be about partying with Madrat and Chiko, Sheena and DJs Slick Stuart and Roja.

On 22nd, travellers will go to sipi falls and sipi mountain for viewing at hiking. There, they will be joined by World marathon champion Joshua Cheptegei and Moses Golola. For abseiling enthusiasts, this will be the opportunity engage in.

Day three will be about visiting other Elgon region attractions like bull fighting, the Umukhukha’s palace and other areas.

Also joining the travellers will be reigning Miss Tourism Uganda and World Miss Talent – Sydney Nabulya Kavuma, who expressed her excitement to finally visit the Elgon mountain.