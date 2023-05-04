Thursday, May 4, 2023
Musicians bashed over fighting for supremacy

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Lukimatic Israel, a music analyst, has attacked artistes over fighting for top positions in the local industry.

Israel, who works with Omziki Distribution, a company that distributes Ugandan music to over 360 streaming sites, reasoned that while these artistes are preoccupied with competition, their counterparts in other African countries like Nigeria, which has several music giants, are working together to dominate the world.

“The Ugandan art scene is fraught with artistes vying for coveted positions, while their Nigerian counterparts continue to dominate the world with great works!” Israel said.

This comes after the debate about Uganda’s big three – Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine – resurfaced in April, following several years of silence.

While Bobi Wine rubbished the debate, it attracted a section of new artistes who claimed that they are now bigger than the three.

However, Bebe Cool maintains that the trio is still influential on the Ugandan music scene and deserves respect from the new entrants.

