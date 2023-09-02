Musicians absent at Bebe Cool birthday party

By Dickson Ndugwa
Bebe Cool celebrated his 46th birthday at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023.
The singer, real name Moses Ssali, arrived at the venue at about midnight, accompanied by wife Zuena Kirema, to photo moments with fans at the entrance.
Unlike before, no musician turned up for the event, not even his good friend Jose Chameleone (Joseph Mayanja).
When asked about Chameleone, Bebe revealed that the singer could not make it, but wished him a happy birthday.
“His schedule is tight. Therefore, he couldn’t turn up, but all in all, I thank my wife Zuena who has been with me for 20 years plus and I am still comfortable with her. Although I am a Muslim, I can’t add another wife. She has everything a man needs,” he said.
At 1:00am, the couple, accompanied by fans, stood up to cut the birthday cake.
Bebe later thanked his fans “who have been with me and supported me in my music.”