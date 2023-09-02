Sunday, September 3, 2023
Musicians absent at Bebe Cool birthday party

By Dickson Ndugwa

Bebe Cool celebrated his 46th birthday at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023.

The singer, real name Moses Ssali, arrived at the venue at about midnight, accompanied by wife Zuena Kirema, to photo moments with fans at the entrance.

Unlike before, no musician turned up for the event, not even his good friend Jose Chameleone (Joseph Mayanja).

Bebe Cool and wife Zuena having light moments at his 46th birthday celebrations at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

When asked about Chameleone, Bebe revealed that the singer could not make it, but wished him a happy birthday.

“His schedule is tight. Therefore, he couldn’t turn up, but all in all, I thank my wife Zuena who has been with me for 20 years plus and I am still comfortable with her. Although I am a Muslim, I can’t add another wife. She has everything a man needs,” he said.

Fans at singer Bebe Cool’s 46th birthday party at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

At 1:00am, the couple, accompanied by fans, stood up to cut the birthday cake.

Bebe later thanked his fans “who have been with me and supported me in my music.”

Bebe Cool serving journalists cake at his 46th birthday celebrations at H2O Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, on September 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

