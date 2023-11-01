Musician Zex Bilangilangi granted bail

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

In the world of entertainment, it’s not all glitz and glamour. Firebase musician Taddeo Mayega, known by his stage name Zex Bilangilangi, recently found himself entangled in a real-life drama that led to a court granting him temporary freedom with a cash bail.

It all began when Zex Bilangilangi found himself at odds with one of his rivals, Bishop, during a heated altercation at a local bar. Tensions escalated, and the situation took a turn for the worse. Despite their differences, they couldn’t find a way to resolve the dispute amicably.

A few days later, the consequences of their confrontation caught up with Zex Bilangilangi, as he was apprehended and taken into custody at a police station. He had to face the legal ramifications of his actions, a far cry from the music stage where he usually shines.

The Nakawa court played host to Zex Bilangilangi’s legal proceedings. His legal representatives swiftly filed a bail application, seeking his release from confinement. Fortunately, the court approved their request, granting the singer a temporary taste of freedom.

However, this newfound freedom came at a price. Zex Bilangilangi was required to pay a cash bail of Sh500,000. Additionally, the court ordered him to provide sureties, with each one obligated to pay a non-cash amount of Sh3m

Even though he has been released on bail, Zex’s legal journey is far from over. He is scheduled to reappear in court on the 15th of November. Until that date arrives, he must adhere to the court’s set conditions and fully cooperate with the ongoing legal proceedings, all while continuing his music career.