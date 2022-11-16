Musician murdered on his way home from local bar

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Kampala are hunting for assailants who waylaid a musician and killed him on his way back home from a local bar.

It is suspected that Frank Matovu Yiga was killed by a gang that trailed him from a local bar in Kitebi, Rubaga division in Kampala city, in the wee hours of Monday (November 14).

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, said the murder was reported by the Matovu’s colleagues and LC leaders.

According to Owoyesigyire, Matovu is said to have been killed at about 3:20am on Monday, November 14, on the way to his home in Soweto zone.

His body was later found lying in a pool of blood, and the Police picked an abandoned log believed to have been used to clobber him.

“The log was placed next to his body, which was a few metres from his place of residence. His phone and money were also taken,” Owoyesigyire said.

The body was later taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem examination.

The area defence secretary, Messach Kityamuweesi, said in an interview that he received a call at about 4:00am informing him of a resident who had been mugged and abandoned near a path.

He also learnt that Matovu was seen drinking in a local bar near Naava’s place with colleagues and it is from here that some thugs likely followed him and hit him.

Other sources indicated that Matovu was a musician who had been performing in bars and at functions.

“We suspect that the killers saw him with money,” a resident said.

Robert Kiggundu, the chairman in a nearby zone of Nyanama, said he also rushed to the scene and saw the body bearing a big wound on the forehead.

He said some residents heard Matovu begging for mercy and telling the assailants to take his phone, but spare his life.

Kiggundu said a bodaboda rider was a fortnight ago killed in the same place by unknowns.