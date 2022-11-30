Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Top News

Musician, bodaboda rider get six years for possessing 16 bullets

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Douglas Mubiru

The Makindye-based General Court Martial (GCM) in Kampala has sentenced a bodaboda rider to six years in jail for criminally possessing 16 bullets.

A resident of Agobe West village, Bweyale trading centre in Kiryandondo district, Francis Akena alias Wadpaulo, 20, was sentenced alongside Sam Okot aka Dizzo aka Alliance, 27, a local artiste.

The GCM chairperson, Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, condemned the duo Monday, November 28, after they last week pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition.

Under the law, unlawful possession of ammunition contravenes Sections 3 (1) (2) (a) of the Firearms Act, Cap 299 and attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, upon conviction.

It was upon this background that Mugabe said: “After deducting a period of three months and two days spent on lawful custody, this court hereby sentences you to six years, two months and twenty-eight days imprisonment.”

Mugabe, however, advised the convicts to appeal within 14 days if they were not satisfied with the decision of his court.

Capt. Busagwa Nsubuga represented the convicts, whereas Lt, Gift Mubehamwe, assisted by Privates Anthony Phillip Olupot and Regina Nanzala, were the state prosecutors.

The prosecution told the court that on or around August 26, 2022, at Platinum Guest House and Bar, Byeyale TC in Kiryandongo, Akena and Okot were found in unlawful possession of 16 rounds of ammunition, which are ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.

