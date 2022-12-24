Musician Barbi Jay releases love song dubbed mango tree

By Paul Waiswa

.Musician Barbi Jay real names Buyinza Julius is in the pipeline of reviving his lost glory in the entertainment circuit, and with the release of his newest love song named Mango tree, the singer’s music ambitions are not too parallel from his 2023 music plans.

It is a love song with its visuals out and given attention by the various broadcasters in and away from Kampala. In the song Mango tree, Barbi Jay is seen or heard bowing down before a beautiful lady asking her to a have a chat together under a mango tree from where he ( Barbi Jay) shall get her some sweet mangos.

“We all affirm, and notice how fast the Ugandan Music industry is evolving. Outstanding creative minds are behind this great positive change and move, and these are the ones we dub, the masterminds. On this track (MANGO TREE) we see the lead producers in the circuit creating and producing together this amazing Afro Dance beat song titled.” He noted

Mango tree is the first truck released off his latest music album dubbed “COMING TO YOU”. However, what is so special about this track is the magic of get-together all the top and cream masterminds in the Uganda’s music industry to have it successfully recorded and produced. Among them includes: Nessim, NinceHenry, Herbert Skills and Barbi Jay himself. The song inevitably draws music fanatics put on their dance shoes because of the sweet melodies and vocals expressed by the singer.

Barbi Jay also call him Nsolo Nkambwe , is a well-known artist, producer and songwriter with quite a number of hit songs of different genres that have been written and produced by himself, and hence ranking him as a multi- talented musician in Uganda’s music Industry. With a variety of his famous hit songs written, recorded and produced by himself, Barbi Jay stands out of the crowd uniquely as a versatile stakeholder in Uganda’s music industry since not all musicians can ably contribute close to what he juggles when it is studio session. He is the main brain behind his popular hit songs like Sumbuusa Ft Eddy Kenzo, Tombuuza, chocolate girl Ft Aziz Azion, Nkwesunze Ft Eddy Yawe, just mention but a few.

Besides efforts on his own song projects, Barbi Jay has equally done it well for rival musicians and he is the pivotal brain behind songs like Nice &Lovely, Oba Muyaye abele, both by Eddy kenzo, Muchuzi Muchuzi & Akatono tono by Rema Namakula, My oxygen by Aziz Azion. To his credit, he produced all the mentioned songs in his Makindye based Reverb studios, doubling as a producer and writer.

He has collaborated with many musicians, some being local cream artists and others international singers. He is also the writer for the songs listed above.