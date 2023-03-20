Music teacher Paul Ssaaka to celebrate 33 years of career with concert at Serena

By Alfred Byenkya

Music teacher Paul Ssaaka is set to organise a concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on June 11 as he marks 33 years of his career.

The Budo Secondary School music teacher announced the event on his social media platforms.

He asked mainstream artistes he has worked with like Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Mesach Semakula and Rema Namakula to support him in making the event a success.

Ssaaka said the Buddo school choir that he has taught for 24 years will also be there to celebrate with him.

He has composed many songs for Ugandan secondary schools such as St. Balikuddembe Mitala-Maria and Kisoga, St. Lucia Hill School, St. Juliana, Winston Standard Academy and Kisugu Junior School.

Some of the songs that Ssaaka has written for schools include Uganda Yange, Oli Maaso Moogi and Mutebi Oli Mpologoma.

According to the poster advertising the concert, tickets will go for sh100,000. Students will pay sh50,000. Tables will go for sh2m.

The event is sponsored by Bukedde TV and Bukedde newspaper and other Kampala-based media houses.