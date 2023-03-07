Music Review: So Many Ways – Play01 ft Julius Sese

By Dennis Asiimwe

Hip hop artistes tend to use love songs for experimentation, or to throw their audiences something that is

about as out of the box as possible. And if there’s a Ugandan hip hop artiste that can be described as eclectic, it is Jacob Kisubi, otherwise known by his handle @Play01.



He takes things even further out of the box by teaming up with crooner Julius Sese, an R & B singer better

known for his live music performances. The talented singer is a bonafide R & B artiste – listen to C’est La Vie

if you have any questions in this regard.

He delivers on a technical level, which a lot of ‘R & B’ singers in this town fail to do. Julius Sese appears to take his time before getting into a studio booth. His performance on C’est La Vie and his guest cameo on So Many Ways suggest that he really should do it a little more often. It was something of a coup that Play01 was able to get him to feature on this track.



If I am keeping track of things accurately, So Many Ways is taken off the AURA album. It’s a bit of a clever song because it doesn’t just choose to be a love song – it also goes with the route of word play.

So Many Ways taps into the convention that there are so many ways to say ‘I love you’, something that Play01 and Julius both do on the track, showcasing the phrase in multiple languages. The lyrics highlight this as well, indicating that while you can say the words in multiple languages, you can also show the sentiment in multiple ways. It’s cerebral stuff.

Play01 has always been a big fan of the piano. On So Many Ways, the instrument takes an unconventional lead, and is at the forefront of a curious production approach, which includes a xylophone and a light percussive groove.

Play01 does his own production, so no surprises at how eclectic this sounds. The standout aspect of this track, though, is Play01 singing. He doesn’t do the heavy lifting – he leaves that to Julius Sese. But he does take the lead, and I think this is going to turn out to be an intriguing arrow to add to his quiver.



So Many Ways redefines the traditional love song in so many ways (yeah, I couldn’t resist that). Loved it.