Music Review: Sembera – Geosteady

By Dennis Asiimwe

The fact that I am reviewing a Geosteady track after reviewing a Mr. Henrie one is simply a cheerful

coincidence.

The only thing they have in common is that they both recently broke up with Ms. Prima Kardashi

(who also features in the song’s video). But that’s a story for another day. We are here to look at Geosteady’s

music.



He seems to be the sort of person that has been bubbling underneath the surface of things with his brand of

music, which I might refer to as ‘light afro-pop’.

Sembera, on the other hand, if we are thinking genres, has a distinctly light zouk groove to it.



Geosteady is not the kind of artiste about whom you wax lyrical when you think of his vocal capacity. He has

what one might call an inoffensive voice. His primary skill is that he is able to describe intriguing situations in his music, or tell interesting voices with that inoffensive voice, so his fans find him largely relatable.



Sembera is a pleasant, unpretentious, little ditty of a song executed with what sounds like a four-piece session

live band in studio (think electric guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, and drums).

Oddly, the song’s structure almost feels truncated – it’s three verses, with a chorus repeated three times as well,

after which the song ends with some minimal ad libbing.



It feels like one of those tracks that is put together from the society that surrounds him, and evokes late

nights at your local kafunda, when the patrons break out in a gentle bit of spontaneous dancing – it works

because it doesn’t take itself too seriously.